Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Tarrant County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kennedale High School at Cleburne High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on November 21
- Location: Cleburne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at South Hills High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colleyville Heritage High School at Arlington High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest High School - Fort Worth at Seguin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
