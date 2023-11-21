The Texas A&M-CC Islanders and the Santa Clara Broncos hit the court in one of two games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that include Southland teams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Alcorn State Braves at New Orleans Privateers 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Santa Clara Broncos 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today