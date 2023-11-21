The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the Utah State Aggies (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Aggies have also taken three games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SFA vs. Utah State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks make 54.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 15.3 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
  • SFA has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The 'Jacks are the 246th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 79th.
  • The 'Jacks record 86.4 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 65.2 the Aggies give up.
  • SFA is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SFA put up 78.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged on the road (76.3).
  • The 'Jacks allowed 64.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 78.6 in road games.
  • When playing at home, SFA sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.2) than on the road (7.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to when playing on the road (42.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Northwestern State W 96-70 Prather Coliseum
11/19/2023 Loyola Marymount W 86-76 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Drake W 92-68 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Utah State - John Gray Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Tarleton State - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.