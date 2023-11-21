The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the Utah State Aggies (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Aggies have also taken three games in a row.

SFA vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks make 54.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 15.3 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

SFA has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The 'Jacks are the 246th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 79th.

The 'Jacks record 86.4 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 65.2 the Aggies give up.

SFA is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SFA put up 78.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged on the road (76.3).

The 'Jacks allowed 64.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 78.6 in road games.

When playing at home, SFA sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.2) than on the road (7.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to when playing on the road (42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule