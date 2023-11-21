How to Watch SFA vs. Utah State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the Utah State Aggies (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Aggies have also taken three games in a row.
SFA vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
SFA Stats Insights
- The 'Jacks make 54.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 15.3 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- SFA has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The 'Jacks are the 246th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 79th.
- The 'Jacks record 86.4 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 65.2 the Aggies give up.
- SFA is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.
SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SFA put up 78.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged on the road (76.3).
- The 'Jacks allowed 64.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 78.6 in road games.
- When playing at home, SFA sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.2) than on the road (7.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to when playing on the road (42.7%).
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|W 96-70
|Prather Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 86-76
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Drake
|W 92-68
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Utah State
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
