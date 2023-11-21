Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scurry County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Scurry County, Texas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Scurry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meadow High School at Hermleigh High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Hermleigh, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
