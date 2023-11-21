The Texas State Bobcats (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Strahan Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston vs. Texas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats averaged 8.7 more points per game last year (67.9) than the Bobcats gave up to opponents (59.2).

When Sam Houston allowed fewer than 67.5 points last season, it went 11-5.

Last year, the 67.5 points per game the Bobcats recorded were just one fewer point than the Bearkats allowed (68.5).

Texas State went 10-1 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Sam Houston Schedule