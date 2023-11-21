Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rains County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Rains County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rains County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rains High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.