The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 40.1% from the field, two% lower than the 42.1% the Colonels' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Prairie View A&M has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at first.
  • The Panthers score an average of 74.2 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 75.7 the Colonels give up.
  • When it scores more than 75.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).
  • At home, the Panthers allowed 64.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.1.
  • Prairie View A&M made fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%).

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Washington State L 83-65 Beasley Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Abilene Christian W 79-74 Teague Center
11/19/2023 UT Martin W 78-66 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/21/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/29/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

