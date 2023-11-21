How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.
Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 40.1% from the field, two% lower than the 42.1% the Colonels' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Prairie View A&M has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at first.
- The Panthers score an average of 74.2 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 75.7 the Colonels give up.
- When it scores more than 75.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).
- At home, the Panthers allowed 64.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.1.
- Prairie View A&M made fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%).
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 83-65
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|W 79-74
|Teague Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Martin
|W 78-66
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
