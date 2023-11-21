The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 40.1% from the field, two% lower than the 42.1% the Colonels' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Prairie View A&M has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Panthers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at first.

The Panthers score an average of 74.2 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 75.7 the Colonels give up.

When it scores more than 75.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).

At home, the Panthers allowed 64.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.1.

Prairie View A&M made fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule