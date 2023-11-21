If you live in Potter County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Randall High School at Monterey High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21

2:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Lubbock High School