Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montague County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Montague County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vernon High School at Nocona High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Nocona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
