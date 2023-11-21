Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Lavaca County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lavaca County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schulenburg High School at Hallettsville High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.