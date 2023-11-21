Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamb County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Lamb County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Lamb County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amherst High School at Patton Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:20 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Afton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
