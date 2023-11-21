The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It starts at 10:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Kansas had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
  • Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 5.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
  • Kansas went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot at a 48.6% rate from the field last season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks averaged.
  • Marquette compiled a 24-4 straight up record in games it shot above 41.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.
  • The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up.
  • Marquette went 20-2 last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kansas performed better at home last season, scoring 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Jayhawks played better in home games last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas fared better at home last year, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than away (79.7).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (73.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Marquette sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (36%) as well.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Rider W 95-65 Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois W 71-64 State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Kansas - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

