Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Hardin County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nederland High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.