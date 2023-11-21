Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grayson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Grayson County, Texas, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Grayson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leonard High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Whitesboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denison High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
