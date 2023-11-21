Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Dallas County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rains High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rowlett High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School - Lubbock at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sachse High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mark's School Of Texas at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.