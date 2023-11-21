CUSA teams will hit the court in two games on Tuesday in college basketball action. That includes the Sam Houston Bearkats squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats at Strahan Arena.

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Bucknell Bison at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 12:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sam Houston Bearkats at Texas State Bobcats 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

