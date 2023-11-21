CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CUSA teams will hit the court in two games on Tuesday in college basketball action. That includes the Sam Houston Bearkats squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats at Strahan Arena.
CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bucknell Bison at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|12:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Sam Houston Bearkats at Texas State Bobcats
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
