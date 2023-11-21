Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Concho County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Concho County, Texas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Concho County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Water Valley High School at Eden High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Eden, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
