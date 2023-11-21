Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Brown County, Texas today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hawley High School at Early High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Early, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Zephyr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookesmith School at Lingleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lingleville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
