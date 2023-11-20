Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the South Carolina Gamecocks hit the court in one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Monday.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Michigan Wolverines
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Imperial Arena
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Michigan
- TV: ESPN2
East Carolina Pirates vs. No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
How to Watch East Carolina vs. Ohio State
- TV: FloHoops
UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
- Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Virginia Tech
- TV: ACC Network Extra
South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
How to Watch South Dakota State vs. South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
Texas Southern Tigers vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
How to Watch Texas Southern vs. LSU
- TV: SEC Network+
No. 10 USC Trojans vs. Seton Hall Pirates
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
How to Watch USC vs. Seton Hall
- TV: FloHoops
