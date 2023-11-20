The Houston Rockets (6-5) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (6-8) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network

NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Rockets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 112 - Rockets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 7.5)

Rockets (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-2.8)

Warriors (-2.8) Pick OU: Under (221.5)



Under (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.2

The Rockets sport an 8-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-9-0 mark of the Warriors.

Golden State (1-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (50%) than Houston (1-0) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (100%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Houston and its opponents don't do it as often (27.3% of the time) as Golden State and its opponents (50%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Rockets are 4-5, while the Warriors are 4-4 as moneyline favorites.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets are the fifth-worst team in the NBA in points scored (109.4 per game) but third-best in points conceded (105.7).

At 42.8 rebounds per game and 44.6 rebounds conceded, Houston is 20th and 20th in the league, respectively.

At 26.1 assists per game, the Rockets are 12th in the NBA.

Houston is ninth in the league in turnovers per game (13.1) and 16th in turnovers forced (13.9).

The Rockets are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

