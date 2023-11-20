Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waller County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Waller County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Waller County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hempstead High School at Hearne High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hearne, TX
