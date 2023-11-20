A pair of hot squads meet when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0) host the UTSA Roadrunners (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Red Raiders are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Roadrunners, victors in three in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA vs. Texas Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners put up an average of 64.8 points per game last year, just two fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders gave up to opponents.

When UTSA allowed fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 8-7.

Last year, the Red Raiders recorded just 1.6 more points per game (68.9) than the Roadrunners allowed (67.3).

Texas Tech went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Red Raiders shot 37.2% from the field last season, 14.5 percentage points higher than the 22.7% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.

The Roadrunners shot 39.1% from the field, 7.2% lower than the 46.3% the Red Raiders' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Schedule