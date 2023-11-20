The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Roadrunners had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.7% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents hit.
  • In games UTSA shot better than 49.7% from the field, it went 2-0 overall.
  • The Roadrunners were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Huskies ranked 210th.
  • Last year, the Roadrunners scored 13.8 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Huskies allowed (83.1).
  • When UTSA put up more than 83.1 points last season, it went 3-0.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, UTSA scored 1.8 more points per game (70) than it did away from home (68.2).
  • The Roadrunners allowed 71.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 83.5 in road games.
  • UTSA drained 7.8 three-pointers per game, which was one more than it averaged in road games (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 34.1% in away games.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Minnesota L 102-76 Williams Arena
11/14/2023 @ Lamar L 90-82 Montagne Center
11/17/2023 @ Texas State L 72-62 Strahan Arena
11/20/2023 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Jacksonville State - UTSA Convocation Center
11/25/2023 Incarnate Word - UTSA Convocation Center

