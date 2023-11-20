Two streaking squads meet when the No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) visit the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Longhorns, winners of four in a row.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies shot 46.4% from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Longhorns allowed to opponents.

UConn had a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Longhorns ranked 183rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Huskies finished 10th.

Last year, the Huskies scored 10.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns allowed (67.8).

UConn went 23-4 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies had given up to their opponents (39.9%).

Texas put together a 22-6 straight up record in games it shot over 39.9% from the field.

The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Huskies finished seventh.

The Longhorns' 78 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

Texas had a 21-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.6 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn posted 83.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.

The Huskies allowed 63.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.8).

UConn made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas scored more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (69.4) last season.

The Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.

Texas drained more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 Stonehill W 107-67 XL Center 11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center 11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden 11/20/2023 Texas - Madison Square Garden 11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center 11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Texas Upcoming Schedule