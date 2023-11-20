Monday's game features the UConn Huskies (4-0) and the Texas Longhorns (4-0) matching up at Madison Square Garden (on November 20) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 win for UConn.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus UConn. The over/under is currently listed at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: UConn -6.5

UConn -6.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Texas +200

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Texas 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. UConn

Pick ATS: Texas (+6.5)



Texas (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Performance Insights

Texas was 36th in college basketball last season with 78 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 105th with 67.8 points allowed per contest.

The Longhorns pulled down 31.7 rebounds per game (183rd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30.8 rebounds per contest (155th-ranked).

Texas was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it collected 16.2 per game (16th-best in college basketball).

The Longhorns ranked 25th-best in the nation by forcing 14.9 turnovers per game. They ranked 84th in college basketball by committing 10.9 turnovers per contest.

The Longhorns sank 7.2 threes per game (200th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 34.6% shooting percentage (156th-ranked) from downtown.

Texas allowed 6.3 three-pointers per game (64th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.4% (96th-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Texas took 65.5% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 34.5% threes (25.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.