The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) carry a four-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

Last season, Texas had a 22-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.9% from the field.

The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.

The Longhorns' 78.0 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

Texas put together a 22-8 record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas averaged 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.4.

The Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.0 away.

Beyond the arc, Texas knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (36.2%) too.

Texas Upcoming Schedule