The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) carry a four-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
  • Last season, Texas had a 22-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.
  • The Longhorns' 78.0 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.
  • Texas put together a 22-8 record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas averaged 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.4.
  • The Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.0 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (36.2%) too.

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Delaware State W 86-59 Moody Center
11/15/2023 Rice W 80-64 Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisville W 81-80 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming - Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State - Moody Center

