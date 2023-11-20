How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. UTSA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Roadrunners have won three games in a row.
Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. UTSA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Roadrunners scored an average of 64.8 points per game last year, just two fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders allowed to opponents.
- UTSA had an 8-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Red Raiders recorded were just 1.6 more points than the Roadrunners gave up (67.3).
- Texas Tech went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.
- The Red Raiders shot 37.2% from the field last season, 14.5 percentage points higher than the 22.7% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.
- The Roadrunners shot at a 39.1% rate from the field last season, 7.2 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 70-63
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/13/2023
|Lamar
|W 61-44
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/17/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 91-45
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/20/2023
|UTSA
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/24/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|South Point Arena
|11/25/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|South Point Arena
