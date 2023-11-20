The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Roadrunners have won three games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. UTSA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners scored an average of 64.8 points per game last year, just two fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders allowed to opponents.

UTSA had an 8-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Red Raiders recorded were just 1.6 more points than the Roadrunners gave up (67.3).

Texas Tech went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Red Raiders shot 37.2% from the field last season, 14.5 percentage points higher than the 22.7% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.

The Roadrunners shot at a 39.1% rate from the field last season, 7.2 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.

