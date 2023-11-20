The Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-1) face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Utah Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Trailblazers averaged 6.0 more points per game last year (75.1) than the Lions gave up (69.1).

Utah Tech had a 9-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.

Last year, the Lions scored 65.6 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Trailblazers gave up.

Texas A&M-Commerce had an 8-2 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule