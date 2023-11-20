Monday's contest between the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-1) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-2) at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with Utah Tech taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Lions dropped their most recent outing 91-45 against Texas Tech on Friday.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 74, Texas A&M-Commerce 72

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions' -115 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 65.6 points per game (164th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (294th in college basketball).

Texas A&M-Commerce's offense was less productive in Southland contests last season, scoring 65.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.6 PPG.

At home, the Lions averaged 10.0 more points per game last year (71.3) than they did in road games (61.3).

Defensively Texas A&M-Commerce was better in home games last year, allowing 62.2 points per game, compared to 73.8 in road games.

