Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) play the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tarleton State Moneyline
|Austin Peay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tarleton State (-2.5)
|136.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Tarleton State (-2.5)
|136.5
|-140
|+112
Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Tarleton State put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Texans and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 28 times last season.
- Austin Peay won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.
- In Governors games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
