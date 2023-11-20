The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) face the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Governors allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
  • Tarleton State went 13-1 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Governors ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Texans finished 347th.
  • Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Texans put up were only 0.4 fewer points than the Governors allowed (72.3).
  • When Tarleton State scored more than 72.3 points last season, it went 11-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tarleton State averaged 80.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 17.2 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Texans gave up 13.7 fewer points per game (60.6) than away from home (74.3).
  • Tarleton State averaged 6.3 threes per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.7 more threes and 10.6% points better than it averaged on the road (3.6 threes per game, 28.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Florida International W 82-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/11/2023 UNT Dallas W 93-52 Wisdom Gym
11/14/2023 @ Bradley L 86-63 Carver Arena
11/20/2023 Austin Peay - JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Wisdom Gym

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.