The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) face the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: FloHoops

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Governors allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Tarleton State went 13-1 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Governors ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Texans finished 347th.

Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Texans put up were only 0.4 fewer points than the Governors allowed (72.3).

When Tarleton State scored more than 72.3 points last season, it went 11-1.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tarleton State averaged 80.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 17.2 points per contest.

In home games, the Texans gave up 13.7 fewer points per game (60.6) than away from home (74.3).

Tarleton State averaged 6.3 threes per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.7 more threes and 10.6% points better than it averaged on the road (3.6 threes per game, 28.2% three-point percentage).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule