How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) face the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Governors allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- Tarleton State went 13-1 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Governors ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Texans finished 347th.
- Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Texans put up were only 0.4 fewer points than the Governors allowed (72.3).
- When Tarleton State scored more than 72.3 points last season, it went 11-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tarleton State averaged 80.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 17.2 points per contest.
- In home games, the Texans gave up 13.7 fewer points per game (60.6) than away from home (74.3).
- Tarleton State averaged 6.3 threes per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.7 more threes and 10.6% points better than it averaged on the road (3.6 threes per game, 28.2% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 82-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 93-52
|Wisdom Gym
|11/14/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 86-63
|Carver Arena
|11/20/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Wisdom Gym
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.