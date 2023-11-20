Monday's NHL games include the Dallas Stars (11-4-1) hosting the New York Rangers (12-2-1) at American Airlines Center. The Rangers are underdogs (+110 on the moneyline) against the Stars (-135) ahead of the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs Rangers Additional Info

Stars vs. Rangers Betting Trends

New York has played seven games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

The Stars have won 71.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (10-4).

The Rangers have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.

Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

New York has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +110 odds on them winning this game.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+115) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-110) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+110)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 7-3-0 6.0 3.80 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.80 2.90 9 25.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-0-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.0 3.60 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 9-0-1 3.60 2.10 12 36.4% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 8-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.