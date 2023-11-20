Monday's game between the SMU Mustangs (3-1) and West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) matching up at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 70-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on November 20.

According to our computer prediction, West Virginia projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus SMU. The over/under is currently listed at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: SMU -3.5

SMU -3.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): SMU -185, West Virginia +150

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SMU vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 70, West Virginia 67

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. West Virginia

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+3.5)



West Virginia (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SMU Performance Insights

Last season, SMU was 205th in the nation offensively (70.3 points scored per game) and 323rd defensively (75.6 points allowed).

Last season, the Mustangs were 210th in the nation in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 329th in rebounds allowed (33.9).

Last season SMU was ranked 136th in college basketball in assists with 13.6 per game.

The Mustangs were 288th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.3 per game) and 329th in 3-point percentage (31.1%) last year.

SMU gave up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.9% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 240th and 256th, respectively, in college basketball.

SMU attempted 66.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.7% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 75.2% of SMU's baskets were 2-pointers, and 24.8% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.