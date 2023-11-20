The SMU Mustangs (3-1) play the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

SMU went 7-3 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Mountaineers ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Mustangs finished 210th.

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs averaged were just 0.6 fewer points than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).

SMU had a 9-7 record last season when putting up more than 70.9 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU averaged 70.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

The Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game last season at home, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.1).

SMU drained 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).

SMU Upcoming Schedule