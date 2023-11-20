Monday's game at John Gray Gymnasium has the Drake Bulldogs (3-0) squaring off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) at 1:30 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 78-77 victory for Drake, so expect a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, SFA should cover the point spread, which is listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 145.5 total.

SFA vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

John Gray Gymnasium Line: Drake -3.5

Drake -3.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Drake -165, SFA +140

SFA vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 78, SFA 77

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. Drake

Pick ATS: SFA (+3.5)



SFA (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



SFA Performance Insights

Last season SFA posted 75.8 points per game (77th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 70 points per contest (174th-ranked).

The 'Jacks pulled down 31.4 rebounds per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.4 rebounds per contest (71st-ranked).

SFA dished out 15.1 assists per game, which ranked them 46th in the country.

The 'Jacks struggled in terms of turnovers last year, ranking 17th-worst in the country with 14.4 turnovers per game. On the other hand, they ranked third-best in college basketball with 17.4 forced turnovers per game.

The 'Jacks drained 6.3 treys per game last season (288th-ranked in college basketball), and they owned a 38.2% three-point percentage (14th-best).

SFA surrendered 6.7 three-pointers per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.2% three-point percentage (137th-ranked).

SFA attempted 40.7 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 71% of the shots it took (and 76.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 16.6 three-pointers per contest, which were 29% of its shots (and 23.4% of the team's buckets).

