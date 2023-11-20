The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bearkats had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.
  • Sam Houston went 18-1 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Trojans ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bearkats finished 58th.
  • Last year, the Bearkats scored 5.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Trojans allowed (66.8).
  • Sam Houston had a 16-2 record last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Sam Houston posted 79.8 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bearkats were better in home games last season, giving up 53.2 points per game, compared to 64.2 on the road.
  • In home games, Sam Houston drained 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in road games (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to on the road (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Utah Valley L 79-73 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/12/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 85-70 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/17/2023 @ Ole Miss L 70-67 C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
11/20/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
11/22/2023 Grambling - Trojan Arena
11/25/2023 Paul Quinn - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.