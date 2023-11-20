The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Troy Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

Last season, the Bearkats had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.

Sam Houston went 18-1 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Trojans ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bearkats finished 58th.

Last year, the Bearkats scored 5.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Trojans allowed (66.8).

Sam Houston had a 16-2 record last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston posted 79.8 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Bearkats were better in home games last season, giving up 53.2 points per game, compared to 64.2 on the road.

In home games, Sam Houston drained 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in road games (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to on the road (35.5%).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule