On Monday, November 20, 2023 at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors (6-8) will be looking to halt a six-game losing streak when hosting the Houston Rockets (6-5). It will air at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network

NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-7.5) 221.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Warriors (-7.5) 221 -310 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors score 113.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 113.4 (15th in the league) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game, with a +40 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.4 points per game (26th in NBA) and allow 105.7 per contest (third in league).

The two teams combine to score 222.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 219.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Houston has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Rockets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +25000 +8000 - Warriors +1300 +650 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.