When the Golden State Warriors (6-8) and Houston Rockets (6-5) match up at Chase Center on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, Alperen Sengun will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, Space City Home Network

NBCS-BA, Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets dropped their previous game to the Lakers, 105-104, on Sunday. Dillon Brooks led the way with 24 points, plus one rebound and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dillon Brooks 24 1 2 4 0 6 Alperen Sengun 23 10 5 0 1 1 Fred VanVleet 15 1 16 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun gets the Rockets 19.3 points, 9.0 boards and 6.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Fred VanVleet's averages on the season are 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, making 37.0% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

The Rockets receive 17.7 points per game from Jalen Green, plus 5.0 boards and 1.7 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 11.3 points, 7.3 boards and 2.0 assists, making 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 22.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Brooks gets the Rockets 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Watch Stephen Curry, Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.