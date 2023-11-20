The Golden State Warriors (6-8) hope to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (6-5) on November 20, 2023.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: Space City Home Network

Rockets vs Warriors Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 46.9% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46.4% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Houston has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.4% from the field.

The Warriors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 25th.

The Rockets' 109.4 points per game are only four fewer points than the 113.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Houston is 3-1 when it scores more than 113.4 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Rockets are scoring more points at home (113 per game) than away (103). And they are conceding less at home (101.4) than on the road (113.3).

Houston allows 101.4 points per game at home, and 113.3 on the road.

This season the Rockets are averaging fewer assists at home (25.6 per game) than on the road (27).

