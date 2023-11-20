How to Watch the Rockets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (6-8) hope to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (6-5) on November 20, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Rockets
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Rockets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Warriors vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Warriors vs Rockets Prediction
|Warriors vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Rockets Injury Report
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets are shooting 46.9% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46.4% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Houston has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.4% from the field.
- The Warriors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 25th.
- The Rockets' 109.4 points per game are only four fewer points than the 113.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Houston is 3-1 when it scores more than 113.4 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Rockets are scoring more points at home (113 per game) than away (103). And they are conceding less at home (101.4) than on the road (113.3).
Houston allows 101.4 points per game at home, and 113.3 on the road.
- This season the Rockets are averaging fewer assists at home (25.6 per game) than on the road (27).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|Out
|Ankle
