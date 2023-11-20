The Golden State Warriors (6-8) are favored (-6.5) to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (6-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs on NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 219.5.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -6.5 219.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 219.5 points in three of 11 outings.

Houston's matchups this season have a 215.1-point average over/under, 4.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Houston's ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win four times (44.4%) in those games.

Houston has played as an underdog of +225 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Rockets vs Warriors Additional Info

Rockets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 8 57.1% 113.4 222.8 113.4 219.1 226.1 Rockets 3 27.3% 109.4 222.8 105.7 219.1 220.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .857 (6-1-0). On the road, it is .500 (2-2-0).

The Rockets' 109.4 points per game are only four fewer points than the 113.4 the Warriors give up.

Houston is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 113.4 points.

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Rockets and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 8-3 2-1 3-8 Warriors 5-9 2-2 7-7

Rockets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Rockets Warriors 109.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-5 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-4 105.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 7-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-3 5-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-3

