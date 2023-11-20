Rockets vs. Warriors November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Rockets (3-3), on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Chase Center, take on the Golden State Warriors (6-2). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network.
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA, Space City Home Network
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun delivers 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Rockets.
- On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gives the Rockets 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jalen Green is putting up 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 40.0% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
- Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while putting up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Rockets are receiving 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this season.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry posts 30.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Chris Paul averages 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, shooting 34.3% from the floor.
- Kevon Looney puts up 6.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Dario Saric puts up 5.3 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 27.3% from the field and 30.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Moses Moody averages 8.7 points, 0.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
Rockets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Warriors
|Rockets
|116.1
|Points Avg.
|110.0
|110.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.8
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.6%
|36.3%
|Three Point %
|38.4%
