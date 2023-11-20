Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milam County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Milam County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Milam County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smithville High School at Cameron Yoe High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Cameron, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.