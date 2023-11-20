Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Johnson County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Johnson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alvarado High School at W H Adamson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
