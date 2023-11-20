The Dallas Stars, Jamie Benn included, will meet the New York Rangers on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Benn intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jamie Benn vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus this season, in 15:23 per game on the ice, is +2.

Benn has a goal in three games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 16 games this year, Benn has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 16 games this year, Benn has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Benn has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Benn Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 16 Games 2 12 Points 0 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

