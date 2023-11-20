Monday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) and Houston Christian Huskies (1-3) squaring off at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 78-49 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas A&M, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Huskies' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 105-36 loss to Virginia Tech.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 78, Houston Christian 49

Other Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies had a -128 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.4 points per game. They put up 58.7 points per game to rank 300th in college basketball and gave up 63.1 per outing to rank 139th in college basketball.

Houston Christian averaged 1 fewer points in Southland action (57.7) than overall (58.7).

The Huskies scored 65 points per game at home last season, and 52.5 away.

Houston Christian conceded fewer points at home (55.2 per game) than away (70) last season.

