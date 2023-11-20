Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hidalgo County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Hidalgo County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hidalgo County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
La Joya-Juarez/Lincoln High School at Edcouch-Elsa High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Edcouch, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.