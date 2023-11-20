Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Collin County, Texas today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wylie High School at Lake Highlands High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20

1:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall-Heath High School at Plano West Senior High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 20

2:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

W T White High School at Lovejoy High School