Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Collin County, Texas today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wylie High School at Lake Highlands High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall-Heath High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W T White High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.