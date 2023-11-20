The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Before the Chiefs play the Eagles, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 2.5 45.5 -145 +120

Chiefs vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has an average point total of 48.6 in their matchups this year, 3.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Chiefs have covered the spread six times over nine games with a set spread.

The Chiefs are 7-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 77.8% of those games).

Kansas City has a record of 6-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (75%).

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 45.5 points.

Philadelphia's average game total this season has been 45.9, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles have gone 5-2-2 against the spread this year.

This is the first time the Eagles will play as underdogs this season.

Philadelphia has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +120 moneyline set for this game.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 23.1 15 15.9 1 48.6 3 9 Eagles 28 5 21.7 14 45.9 5 9

Chiefs vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

Kansas City has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

Kansas City's past three contests have not hit the over.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 65 points this season (7.2 points per game), and the Eagles have put up 57 more points than their opponents (6.3 per game).

Eagles

Philadelphia has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its past three contests.

In their past three contests, the Eagles have gone over the total twice.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 65 points this season (7.2 points per game), and the Eagles have put up 57 more points than their opponents (6.3 per game).

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.6 49.5 47.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.3 28.0 26.5 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 4-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 47.4 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26.3 25.2 ATS Record 5-2-2 2-1-1 3-1-1 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 4-0 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

