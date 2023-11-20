Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bell County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Belton High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Florence, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Temple High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
