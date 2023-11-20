If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bell County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Belton High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Holland High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 20

1:45 PM CT on November 20 Location: Florence, TX

Florence, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Temple High School