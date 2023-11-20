Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Andrews County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrews County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Andrews County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lubbock High School at Andrews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Andrews, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.